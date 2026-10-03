Hutson tallied a goal, placed three shots on net, recorded two blocked shots and served four PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Hutson carried his momentum from the end of the 2025-26 campaign into the new season, as he found the back of the net just 11 and a half minutes into the Capitals' Opening Night matchup. The 20-year-old blueliner was excellent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign following his call-up, where he posted three goals and 10 points across 14 regular-season outings. He holds a high offensive ceiling from the blue line, which should lead to increased power-play opportunities if he continues to post points like clockwork. Hutson projects as a solid fantasy option in standard leagues for the rest of his first full NHL season.