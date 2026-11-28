Hutson tallied two goals, including one on the power play, and fired four shots on net in Friday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

Hutson carried the Capitals' offense in Friday's loss, as he recorded each of the team's two goals. The 20-year-old blueliner has put his offensive upside on full display this season, as he currently ranks fourth on the team with 18 points over 23 contests. He's also tied for third on the team in goals with eight, which is also tied for fifth in the league with Quinn Hughes and Philip Broberg. Hutson is truly arriving at the highest level as each game passes, and in fantasy leagues where he's currently available, he's one of the top defensemen to target on waivers in all formats.