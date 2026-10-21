Hutson recorded a power-play goal and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Hutson doubled the Capitals' early lead with his tally at a man advantage late in the first period. With the power-play goal, the 20-year-old blueliner is up to five points, 22 shots on net, two power-play points, six hits and seven blocked shots across nine appearances. He appears to have been given the keys to the Caps' second power-play unit, which should help him stay relevant in fantasy from his third-line pairing at even strength. With nearly one hit and blocked shot per game in addition to his solid offensive contributions to open his first full season, Hutson holds a high ceiling in fantasy moving forward.