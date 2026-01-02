Hutson (head) will be back in the lineup for Team USA's quarterfinal matchup with Finland on Friday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Hutson missed the Americans' previous two contests after suffering a scary head injury. Selected by the Caps in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner has been lighting it up for Boston University this year, racking up seven goals and 13 helpers in 18 games.