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Capitals' Cole Hutson: Poised for role in 2026-27 campaign

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hutson is expected to step into the lineup for the Capitals during the 2026-27 campaign, Tony Ferrari of The Hockey News reports.

Hutson was a second-round pick by the Capitals in 2024, and he made his NHL debut late in the 2025-26 campaign. Across 14 regular-season appearances with Washington, he racked up three goals, seven assists, 16 hits, eight PIM and six blocked shots while averaging 17:27 of ice time. He'll retain his rookie status during the 2026-27 season and should have the opportunity to carve out regular playing time at the NHL level.

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