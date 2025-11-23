Hutson scored twice on 10 shots in Boston University's 4-3 overtime win over Northeastern University on Saturday.

Hutson has had no hesitation to shoot this season, racking up seven goals and 11 helpers in 14 games. The 19-year-old blueliner continues to be a leader for the Terriers, and it's encouraging to see him find plenty of consistency on offense with a pace a touch better than the one he showed in a 14-goal, 48-point freshman season (39 games).