Hutson scored a goal and added four assists over two games as Boston University was swept by the University of Maine this weekend.

Hutson had a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss, then added three helpers in an 8-5 loss Saturday. The 19-year-old is up to 13 points over nine games to begin the season for the Terriers, setting a similar pace to last year when he had 14 goals and 48 points over 39 appearances. The 19-year-old defenseman looks to be a promising scorer from the blue line, which should make Capitals fans happy in a few years.