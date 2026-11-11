Hutson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Senators.

The 20-year-old blueliner helped set up Pierre-Luc Dubois for the tying goal midway through the third period, before Hutson snapped a puck past a screened Samuel Ersson 74 seconds into the extra frame. Hutson has put together a strong start to his first full NHL campaign, delivering five goals and 11 points in 16 games with 32 shots on net, 17 hits, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating. Tuesday's GWG was the first of his career.