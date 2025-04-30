Hutson is set to represent the United States during the 2025 IHF World Championship, Team USA announced Wednesday.

Hutson supplied 14 goals, 48 points and 64 PIM across 39 appearances with Boston University as a freshman in 2024-25. Washington selected him with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. This tournament is a great opportunity for Hutson to challenge himself against NHL-caliber talent. He contributed three goals and 11 points across seven outings with Team USA for the 2025 World Juniors. That was the most assists and points of any defenseman in the tournament, which helped America capture the gold medal.