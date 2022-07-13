Brown (undisclosed) was traded from the Senators to the Capitals on Wednesday in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

Brown thrived as an all-situations winger for the Senators last season. He put up 10 goals, 29 assists and 121 shots in 64 contests, with nine points on the power play and another four while shorthanded. The 28-year-old should be a middle-six option with his new team, though he's versatile enough to occasionally fill on the top line as well.