Head coach Peter Laviolette indicated that Brown would get the first look at the top line right wing spot during the upcoming training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

With Tom Wilson (knee) set to miss multiple months to start the season, the top line right wing assignment could be Brown's for the taking if he shows well in camp. Head coach Peter Laviolette seems keen on an open competition for the coveted spot alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, but should the 28-year-old lock it down, his fantasy appeal would enjoy a significant boost. Managers should keep a close eye on updates from the Capitals during the preseason but Brown is a viable sleeper pick at the moment.