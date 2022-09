Brown (undisclosed) is on the Capitals' training camp roster, indicating he's healthy.

Brown missed the last four games of last season for the Senators. He was shipped to the Capitals in an offseason trade, and the 28-year-old figures to fill an all-situations role with his new team. He's recorded at least 29 points in every full season he's played, and he should see his even-strength minutes in a middle-six role.