Brown (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Brown is still consulting with doctors about possible next steps, but surgery has not been ruled out. The 28-year-old was expected to help fill the void while Tom Wilson (knee) worked his way back into the lineup, but now Brown himself is expected to face a lengthy absence. Connor Sheary is expected to get the first crack at Brown's spot on the top line when the Capitals return to action Thursday in Ottawa.