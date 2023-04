Brown (knee) is expecting to be healthy for the start of training camp, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Brown has been making progress in his recovery from knee surgery in October and anticipates being healthy for training camp in September. The 29-year-old winger will be an unrestricted free agent this summer with multiple 35+ point seasons on his resume before a knee injury ended his 2022-23 campaign with no points in just four games.