Brown (knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

This was simply a procedural move for the Capitals to free up cap space, as Brown is unlikely to play again prior to the playoffs. His first campaign with the Capitals will likely conclude with him posting a minus-3 rating, six hits and two shots on goal with no points in four games. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.