Brown recorded a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's 3-1 preseason win over the Flyers.

Brown has had a solid showing in his first camp with the Capitals since being acquired from Ottawa over the summer. The 28-year-old winger is expected to help fill the offensive void while Tom Wilson (knee) gets back to full strength and is the current favorite to debut on Washington's top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov to start the season -- an assignment that would give his fantasy appeal a significant boost in any format.