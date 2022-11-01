Brown had surgery to repair a torn ACL and will likely miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet reports Tuesday.

Brown would have to be on the short end of his ACL recovery timeline in order to return this season, with the playoffs maybe a more likely scenario assuming the team qualifies. The 28-year-old winger reached the 35-point mark in each of the three previous campaigns for the Senators but is poised to finish this year without having secured a single point for the Capitals after being acquired via trade in the offseason.