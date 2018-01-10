Capitals' Connor Hobbs: Struggling in minors
Hobbs has one goal, one assist and a minus-7 rating through 15 games for AHL Hershey.
Hobbs tore up the Western Hockey League for two straight years -- 198 points through 125 games -- before being brought to Hershey. The Capitals surely hoped their 2015 fifth-round pick would be more developed by now since he's already halfway through his entry-level contract.
