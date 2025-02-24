McMichael scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

The Capitals' passing on the play put the Oilers' defense in a blender, with McMichael finishing off a shot from between the circles at 19:45 of the second period to stretch the lead to 5-1. It was his 20th goal of the season -- this is the first time the 24-year-old has reached that mark. He's earned three goals and four assists over his last seven outings, and he's up to 43 points, 124 shots on net and a plus-21 rating as a fixture in the Capitals' top six this season.