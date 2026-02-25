Capitals' Connor McMichael: Activated from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMichael (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
McMichael was placed on injured reserve at the end of January, but he should be back in action Wednesday against the Flyers, which is the Capitals' first game following the Olympic break. The 25-year-old has recorded eight goals, 23 assists, 30 hits and 30 blocked shots while averaging 17:03 of ice time over 55 appearances this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Surfaces on IR•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Scores in overtime win•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: One of each in win•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Piles up four helpers Monday•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Two helpers against Blueshirts•