McMichael scored twice Saturday in an 8-1 win over St. Louis.

McMichael scored 59 seconds into the first period when he skated into the offensive zone and snapped a shot from the top of the right circle off both posts and in. His second was a power-play marker. McMichael has 10 goals, six assists and 44 shots in 14 games. He is one of the NHL's best goal-scorers in 2024-25 and is tied with Alex Ovechkin for the team lead. McMichael and Ovechkin are both among the top 10 snipers in the league.