McMichael has arrived in Washington and begun his mandatory quarantine, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

McMichael won't be able to practice with the Capitals before they leave on their four-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Buffalo, but he could join the team on the road once he's cleared. The 2019 first-round pick just put up four goals and eight points in seven games with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship and could find himself on Washington's taxi squad until the OHL season gets underway.