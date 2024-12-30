McMichael tallied an assist while logging 15:13 of ice time during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.
McMichael got the secondary assist on Alex Ovechkin's 870th career goal. The 23-year-old is enjoying a breakout season with 16 goals and 30 points in 36 games and should be rolled out regularly in all formats.
