McMIchael registered a power-play assist while logging 17:43 of ice time during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

McMichael's 12th assist on the season brings him to 15 goals and 27 points in 29 games - just six points shy of tying his career-high of 33 points set just a season ago. The 23-year-old has two goals and seven points in his last seven outings and is breaking out in a big way to start the 2024-25 campaign.