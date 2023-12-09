McMichael tallied an assist and dished out two hits and two blocked shots during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

McMichael has worked his way up the lineup after posting three goals and eight points in his last 15 games. Evgeny Kuznetsov will continue to provide competition, but it's clear that the coaches trust the 22-year-oldl a great deal and will give him opportunities to grow his game. McMichael may not be a household name, but he should at least be on the radar of fantasy managers everywhere if he can solidify his hold on a top-six role.