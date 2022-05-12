McMichael notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.
McMichael had the secondary helper on T.J. Oshie's second goal of the game. The assist was McMichael's first career playoff point, though he remains limited to bottom-six minutes through three postseason appearances. He's added one shots on goal and four hits, but he's yet to see more than 8:35 of ice time in a game, so he's unlikely to be much of a contributor in fantasy.
