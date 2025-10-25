McMichael scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's been a poor start to the season for McMichael, but the Capitals haven't needed to adjust too much since they're off to a 6-2-0 start as a team. With Friday's performance, the 24-year-old has three points, 20 shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and four PIM through eight outings. He broke out to the tune of 26 goals and 57 points over 82 regular-season contests last year, but he'll need to pick up the pace significantly to get back to that level in 2025-26.