McMichael scored a shorthanded goal on six shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

McMichael's shortie was the first of his career, and just his second shorthanded point, both of which have come this season. He also set up the second of Anthony Mantha's (upper body) two goals. McMichael has lined up as the third-line center since Nicklas Backstrom (hip) stepped away from the Capitals. McMichael has five points, 21 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 11 contests this season.