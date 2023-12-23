McMichael (illness) is back at practice in a regular jersey Saturday and is expected to return to the lineup versus Tampa Bay, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.
McMichael has missed the last two games and should return to his usual spot centering the third line. McMichael has six goals, seven assists and 44 shots on goal in 28 games this season.
