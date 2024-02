McMichael scored twice in a 5-3 win over Lightning on Thursday.

He scored twice for the second straight game and has five goals in his last four. McMichael's game hasn't taken the great leap forward that the Caps and their fans had hoped. But there's still time. At 23, McMichael has just 128 games under his belt. The Caps need their youth to step forward, so the next 25-30 games will be a good test to see if he can step into a second-line role or develop into an effective third liner.