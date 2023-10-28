McMichael supplied a shorthanded assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

McMichael has reemerged for the Capitals after playing in only six games at the top level last season. The versatile forward actually appeared in 68 games during the 2021-22 campaign, adding nine goals and nine assists to put him on the map as a bottom-six skater. Currently, he's a sneaky option on the third line, sharing the ice with venerable veteran Nicklas Backstrom, and Anthony Mantha, who has been quite inconsistent.