Capitals' Connor McMichael: Garners weekly honors
McMichael was named the OHL's "On the Run" Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 29
McMichael posted five goals and seven points in a two-game span and has an impressive 10 points in four games to begin the season. The first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft could find his way back to the NHL ranks sooner than expected if he can keep up the offense, and should be monitored by those in dynasty formats.
