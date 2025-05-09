McMichael scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Thursday in Game 2.

It was strange goal. Carolina's Sean Walker attempted a dump-in but hit his teammate Shayne Gostisbehere in the face. McMichael grabbed the loose puck and took off, skating in alone on Frederik Andersen and firing the puck right shelf to put the Capitals up 1-0. It was his fourth goal of the postseason; he has six points and 16 shots in seven games. McMichael took a big step forward this season with 57 points, including 26 goals, in 82 games, and he has continued that effort into the postseason.