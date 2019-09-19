Capitals' Connor McMichael: Headed to juniors
McMichael has been released from the Capitals training camp roster, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
McMichael had an outside chance of getting a taste of the big leagues due to Evgeny Kuznetsov's upcoming suspension, but the Capitals have decided it is in the 18-year-old's best interests to make him immediately available for the OHL's London Knights. The 25th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has all the makings of a top-six forward should his development continue as planned, so keep an eye on him in the future.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.