Capitals' Connor McMichael: Headed to juniors

McMichael has been released from the Capitals training camp roster, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McMichael had an outside chance of getting a taste of the big leagues due to Evgeny Kuznetsov's upcoming suspension, but the Capitals have decided it is in the 18-year-old's best interests to make him immediately available for the OHL's London Knights. The 25th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has all the makings of a top-six forward should his development continue as planned, so keep an eye on him in the future.