Capitals' Connor McMichael: Heads to US Capital at draft

McMichael was drafted 25th overall by the Capitals at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

McMichael is an all-round pivot with a really deceptive shot. And he's a strong decision maker because of his hockey sense. McMichael's skating is average, but a good coach can help him continue to grow that part of his game. He's a middle-six player whose future is likely on the third line. And his shot will make him a difference maker there.