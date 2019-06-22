Capitals' Connor McMichael: Heads to USA's Capital at draft
McMichael was drafted 25th overall by the Capitals at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
McMichael is an all-round pivot with a really deceptive shot. And he's a strong decision-maker because of his hockey sense. McMichael's skating is average, but a good coach can help him continue to grow that part of his game. He's a middle-six player whose future is likely on the third line. And his shot will make him a difference-maker there.
