McMichael signed a two-year, $4.2 million extension with the Capitals on Monday.

McMichael had been tendered a qualifying offer on Sunday but did not wait long to sign an extension with the Capitals. The 23-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 18 goals and 33 points in 80 games while spending a considerable amount of time as the second-line center following the departure of Nicklas Backstrom (hip). The arrival of Pierre-Luc Dubois in a June trade from Los Angeles complicates McMichael's prospects to remain as a scoring-line center, but the Capitals are high on his upside and he should continue to garner a top-six role once the 2024-25 season gets rolling.