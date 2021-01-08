McMichael will join the Capitals training camp following the World Junior Championships, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Fresh off a four-goal, eight-point stint for silver medal-winning Team Canada in the World Junior Championships, McMichael has a legitimate shot to make the Capitals taxi squad given that the OHL remains shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. The 19-year-old has tremendous upside in dynasty formats but is unlikely to garner enough of a role on a deep Capitals squad to pay dividends in standard leagues during the 2021 campaign.