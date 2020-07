McMichael has been added to the Capitals' training camp roster for the start of Phase 3 training camp.

McMichael had a dominant season in the OHL during the 2019-20 season with 47 goals and 102 points in 52 games. The 19-year-old forward has excellent NHL upside and could get a taste of postseason action in the next few weeks, but he is likely another season or two removed from fantasy consideration in most formats.