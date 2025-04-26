McMichael scored a goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to Montreal in Game 3.
McMichael has scored three of the Capitals' last six goals in the series. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net with three of his last five shots on goal. He opened the scoring in Game 3, finishing the contest with one shot and one hit. Washington holds a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 on Sunday.
