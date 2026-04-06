McMichael scored a goal, added two PIM, blocked three shots and went minus-3 in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Rangers.

McMichael has two goals and seven assists over his last 10 outings. The 25-year-old's tally tied this contest at 1-1 in the first period, but the Rangers dominated the final 40 minutes. McMichael hasn't matched his 26-goal, 57-point breakout from 82 games in the 2024-25 regular season, but he's at 12 goals, 42 points, 138 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 74 appearances. His 8.7 shooting percentage is his worst in the last three seasons, so he's like been a victim of some bad luck this year.