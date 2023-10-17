McMichael scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

McMichael tied the game at 2-2 just before the halfway mark of the second period. He's held down a middle-six role in both games this season, though he was limited to just one blocked shot in the season opener versus Pittsburgh. McMichael was selected in the first round in 2019, and he's looking to hold down an everyday job with the Capitals after appearing in just six contests a year ago.