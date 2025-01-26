McMichael recorded an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

McMichael has warmed up again with four helpers over his last four outings. He's up to 10 games without a goal, but a cooldown in that area was expected after he shot 16.7 percent through the end of December. Overall, the 24-year-old is still authoring a breakout campaign with 36 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 49 appearances.