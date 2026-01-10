McMichael scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

McMichael's first-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he also set up a Justin Sourdif goal in the second. The goal snapped a 13-game stretch without one, though McMichael has heated up with seven helpers over his last six outings as well. The 24-year-old is now at six goals, 21 assists, 88 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 45 appearances in a middle-six role this season.