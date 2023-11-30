McMichael scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

McMichael's tally at 18:30 of the second period stood as the game winner. He and Anthony Mantha set up each other's goals in the contest. McMichael had picked up just one assist over his previous four outings. The 22-year-old is up to five goals, 10 points, 33 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances. He's primarily played in a third-line role at center since Nicklas Backstrom (hip) stepped away from the team.