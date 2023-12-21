McMichael (illness) isn't expected to return Thursday, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.
McMichael also missed Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders because of the illness. He has six goals and 13 points in 28 contests this season. Matthew Phillips is projected to remain in the lineup Thursday, but he could become a healthy scratch once McMichael is ready to play.
