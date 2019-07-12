Capitals' Connor McMichael: Pens entry-level contract

McMichael signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Friday.

McMichael racked up 36 goals and 36 helpers with OHL London last season, a performance which prompted the Capitals to select him with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old will likely return to junior for the 2019-20 campaign, although a strong showing at training camp could change the minds of team brass.