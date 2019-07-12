Capitals' Connor McMichael: Pens entry-level contract
McMichael signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Friday.
McMichael racked up 36 goals and 36 helpers with OHL London last season, a performance which prompted the Capitals to select him with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old will likely return to junior for the 2019-20 campaign, although a strong showing at training camp could change the minds of team brass.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...