McMichael notched four assists in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

The 24-year-old had a hand in each of the Capitals' first four goals, including Justin Sourdif's first career hat trick. McMichael hasn't gotten onto the scoresheet in consecutive games since late November, making him a risky DFS play, but his overall numbers -- five goals and 25 points in 43 contests with 82 shots on net and a plus-6 rating -- have some value in deeper season-long formats.