McMichael tallied the game-winning goal, registered an assist and took three shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 win against the Kraken.

McMichael's game-winner arrived with less than five minutes remaining in the contest. The 24-year-old forward is up to 23 goals, 50 points, and 141 shots on net in 64 games this season. McMichael has three multi-point performances in his last six games and has been producing near a point-per-game pace over his last 20 games. He is currently skating on Washington's second line and top power-play unit. This season is the first time McMichael has reached the 50-point mark and has plenty of time to add to his career year. He has great fantasy value down the stretch and is a great name to roster in all standard-size leagues.