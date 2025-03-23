McMichael netted a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win against the Panthers.

McMichael's offensive contributions came on Washington's first two goals in the game. He scored his goal just three minutes into the game before assisting John Carlson's tally later in the first period. The 24-year-old McMichael now has 25 goals, 29 assists and 155 shots on net in 70 games this season. This breakout campaign for McMichael has been extremely steady offensively. He has 15 points in his last 17 games and his overall consistency makes him a strong option to deploy in the fantasy playoffs.